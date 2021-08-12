Cancel
NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

www.mysanantonio.com

