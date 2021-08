We’ve known for over a year that Taika Waititi will co-write and direct a Star Wars movie, which, as Kathleen Kennedy confirmed last December, will not come before 2024. This is understandable, as the director is one of the busiest guys in Hollywood, and has just wrapped on Thor: Love and Thunder, the massive blockbuster that will be released next year. As he has said in the past, his Star Wars movie will be his next project, and it looks like that will be the case. He recently talked about it to WIRED while promoting his latest movie Free Guy, which he stars in alongside Ryan Reynolds.