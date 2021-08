The Malta Swimmers showed well at the 2021 State Swim Meet this past weekend in Columbia Falls on both Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and August 1. “This weekend went really well for us, especially with the pool being closed for repairs, and us not being able to practice,” said Swim Team Coach/Swimmer Darrow Messerly. “I had a lot of kids PR in a lot of their events, which made me proud knowing how competitive the state meet gets. I couldn’t be prouder of my kids handling the situation and staying focused and determined enough to do well.”