Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Midland baseball wrap-up: Winning on a daily basis

By Daryl Schepanski sports@journal-eureka.com
eastcentraliowanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing Midland baseball coach Josh Soper does each and every summer, it’s that he gets the most out of each and every player on his team. The 2021 campaign was no different, as a squad that had uncharacteristic low numbers still managed to be competitive within a loaded Tri-Rivers Conference.

www.eastcentraliowanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Eagles#Starmont#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Eaton, CO1310kfka.com

August 2 – High school baseball wrap up

Clark Johnson and Coach Bruce Dick are joined by Eaton high school coach Todd Hernandez and Fossil Ridge high school coach Dave Philop to wrap up the spring/summer baseball season. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Clarkston, MIlakeorionreview.com

Orion Hawks wrap up season with definitive win over Clarkston Blue

The Orion Hawks adaptive softball team had their final game of the season last Thursday taking on the Clarkston Wolves Blue team. The Hawks came out hungry for a win early on bringing in run after run and making several exeptional fielding plays to find themselves up 16-8 before the game was called due to rain.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Wichita wins over Midland Saturday

WICHITA, KS – For the second time this homestand, the Wind Surge used their ninth-inning magic to walk off the Midland RockHounds in game five of the series Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge sit in first place in the division by three games. The Wind Surge picked their...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Youth Roundup: Yankees rack up four wins in BAG baseball

In Boys and Girls Baseball action last week, the Yankees continued their winning ways with four wins, including a pair of dramatic walk-off victories. Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 6: Chase Riggall (four runs) and Jeffery Garrigan (five runs) both recorded five hits for the Yankees. Michael Borza posted three hits, including a pair of home runs, with six RBIs.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Surge win Friday over Midland

WICHITA, KS – The Wind Surge answered back from a tough loss Thursday by routing the Midland RockHounds, 11-4 Friday at Riverfront Stadium. Trey Cabbage tallied 5 RBIs on the night to backup Chris Vallimont’s strong outing. Wichita scored four in their first plate appearances Thursday. Trey Cabbage started the...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Legion baseball wraps regular season, enters playoffs

SHREWSBURY – First place Shrewsbury Post 397 fell to Milford Post 59 in a Massachusetts Zone Four Legion baseball matchup on July 29 at Fino Field in Milford. The 12-3 final score was the largest defeat that Shrewsbury had suffered to date this season. Even with the loss, though, Shrewsbury’s 14-5 record kept Post 397 at the top of its region as the regular season drew to a close.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Moo wrap up final homestand

The Fremont Moo wrapped up their final regular season home stand by take two out of three games from the Pierre Trappers. The Moo are 39-20 overall and 19-9 second half. Fremont will end the regular season on the road, heading to Gering, Neb., to take on Western Nebraska in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.
High Schooleastcentraliowanews.com

Midland/Springville baseball: Sauer, Koppes earn All-District honors

They were the stars for their respective teams all summer, so when Midland sophomore Zain Sauer and Springville senior Alex Koppes were named class 1A All-Northeast District baseball selections as announced by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association recently, it should have come to no surprise to anyone. Sauer,...
Garden City, NYGarden City News

GCAA Baseball – 11U State Tournament Wrap Up

Middle Row: (L-R): Matt Grimpel, Caiden Lang, Dan Santopietro, Kosta Walsh, Brady Ahern, Ryan Desiderio. Coaches (L-R): Mike Santopietro, Anthony Trimarchi, Joe Grimpel, Rob Ahern. After going undefeated in the Sectional Round, the GCAA 11U team entered the State tournament in Horseheads last week on quite a roll. Game one...
Baseballlakenormanpublications.com

OLYMPICS ROUNDUP: Ryan picks up win in USA baseball semifinal

Erika Brown and Ryder Ryan are local athletes representing the U.S. in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s what they have accomplished though Aug. 2:. North Meck grad Ryan has been nearly flawless on the mound as Team USA prepares for the gold-medal game Saturday. The right-handed pitcher opened his Olympic experience by pitching the ninth inning in an 8-1 win over Israel July 30. He struck out two and gave up a single to former Major Leaguer Ryan Lavarnway. Then in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to Japan Aug. 2, he was perfect in 1.1 innings of relief, striking out two more batters.
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Intramural softball wraps up season

In the long-awaited finale of the intramural softball season the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment was victorious against the 411th Military Police Company 22-2, July 28. “Winning always feels great but being humble about it (is important) and (we) showed our contenders that at the end of the day...
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Baseball: Larks pick up second straight home win

The Bismarck Larks are close to closing out their season, and they’re starting to get hot. The Larks won their second straight game over the Rochester Honkers on Saturday night 5-4. Former Bismarck State pitcher Seth Brewer led the way with 6 strikeouts through 7.0 innings pitched.
Baseballeastcentraliowanews.com

Lisbon baseball named to Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams

A number of Lisbon players were named to the Tri-Rivers East All Conference baseball teams. Pitcher sophomore Hunter Clark was named to the first team roster. Clark was joined by first baseman sophomore Landon Stolte, outfielder sophomore Luke Czarnecki and utility player junior Tyson Scott. Sophomore infielder Kaden Caspers and...
Soccerfox8tv.com

PSU Olympic Wrap-up

The 2020 Olympics have come to and end 21 Penn Staters participated in the Tokyo games the former Nittany Lions claimed medals in various sports and four of them can now saw we are Olympic Champions. Here is the medal count for Penn State four Gold medals, four Silver and...
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Bulldogs Babe Ruth team wraps up winning season

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs 14-and-under Babe Ruth team finished a successful season on its home field on July 19 with a 7-5 comeback win over the Barron Golden Bears. They were led at the plate by the bats of Bryce Killoren, Ethan Nelson and Brock Hamilton with two hits each, and on the mound by Brady Lentz and Owen Hamholm. The win clinched a second-place regular season finish in the 16 team Heart O’North Babe Ruth League with season record of 8-3. The League consists of teams from C-W, Barron, Cameron, Flambeau, Bruce, Exeland, Spooner, Hayward, Rice Lake and Ladysmith. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Head coach Matt Hamilton, Bryce Killoren, Sam Nichols, Ethan Brown, Owen Hamholm and coach Lee Killoren; back row coach Dave Lentz, Ethan Nelson, Brady Lentz, Brock Hamilton, Layden Ludwigson, Connor Buckli, Aiden Becker and coach Rich Hamholm. Not Pictured were Nathan Skoug and Conner Evitch.
MLBThe State

Midlands baseball coach lands new job at national championship college program

Tim Perry is headed back to the college coaching ranks. The Airport High School baseball coach has accepted a position on Coastal Carolina University’s baseball staff as director of player development. The move is expected to be made official sometime this week. Perry’s old job has already been posted on the S.C. High School League website.
Anamosa, IAeastcentraliowanews.com

Anamosa baseball wrap-up: Taking that next step

You have to hand it to Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray. He’s a very smart man, who comes from an extremely intelligent family. McCray doesn’t do things without a plan, and what the Anamosa varsity baseball team accomplished this past summer has been part of his plan for several years now, and McCray, and the rest of the Raider baseball faithful, are reaping the rewards of countless hours of hard work and dedication to the craft after turning in a 2021 campaign that was one of the best the program has been in 15 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy