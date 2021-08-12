Midland baseball wrap-up: Winning on a daily basis

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs 14-and-under Babe Ruth team finished a successful season on its home field on July 19 with a 7-5 comeback win over the Barron Golden Bears. They were led at the plate by the bats of Bryce Killoren, Ethan Nelson and Brock Hamilton with two hits each, and on the mound by Brady Lentz and Owen Hamholm. The win clinched a second-place regular season finish in the 16 team Heart O’North Babe Ruth League with season record of 8-3. The League consists of teams from C-W, Barron, Cameron, Flambeau, Bruce, Exeland, Spooner, Hayward, Rice Lake and Ladysmith. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Head coach Matt Hamilton, Bryce Killoren, Sam Nichols, Ethan Brown, Owen Hamholm and coach Lee Killoren; back row coach Dave Lentz, Ethan Nelson, Brady Lentz, Brock Hamilton, Layden Ludwigson, Connor Buckli, Aiden Becker and coach Rich Hamholm. Not Pictured were Nathan Skoug and Conner Evitch.
Comments / 0