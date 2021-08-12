Midland baseball wrap-up: Winning on a daily basis

Erika Brown and Ryder Ryan are local athletes representing the U.S. in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s what they have accomplished though Aug. 2:. North Meck grad Ryan has been nearly flawless on the mound as Team USA prepares for the gold-medal game Saturday. The right-handed pitcher opened his Olympic experience by pitching the ninth inning in an 8-1 win over Israel July 30. He struck out two and gave up a single to former Major Leaguer Ryan Lavarnway. Then in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to Japan Aug. 2, he was perfect in 1.1 innings of relief, striking out two more batters.