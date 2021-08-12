Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Green aviation: Electric powered plane trialled over Orkney

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's first hybrid-electric plane has taken to the skies at a new test centre in Orkney. US-based aviation company Ampaire has replaced one of the piston engines in their retrofitted Cessna aircraft with a compact electric motor. Ampaire believes hybrid technology could pave the way to flying inter-island and short...

