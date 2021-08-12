Green aviation: Electric powered plane trialled over Orkney

With fuel prices in India going up faster than Jeff Bezos’ rocket, there is no better time than now for a switch to electric. Cashing in on this trend is Ola with the Ola S1 scooter. And no we aren’t talking about the company deploying electric cabs. Instead, it has launched its first electric scooter. Ola has focused on a minimalist design with headlamps that make the two-wheeler resemble a cute Pixar character. The scooter is available in two variants, with both featuring a 5.5/8.5kW motor with top-speed and range varying at 90kmph (speed) and 121km (range) for the S1, and 115kmph (speed) and 181km (range) for the S1 Pro. Unsurprisingly, you won’t find anything analogue on this scooter, and the dashboard is dominated by a 7in shatter-proof touchscreen display. It not only shows riding-related info, but with 4G support, you can also use apps like YouTube (not recommended while riding), find my scooter, and even allows you to set up different speedo styles and sounds while allowing you to take your calls via a Bluetooth speaker. It also comes with its very own app that gives you all the info required for your scooter and has a handy Find My Scooter function that allows you to track your scooter on the app. The scooter automatically locks and unlocks according to the proximity of the user. Ola has also upgraded its Hypercharger Network which will be available in 400+ cities and will juice up the scooter to run 75km on just an 18 minute charge. With state subsidies in place, the Ola S1 price is set at ₹85,099/1,10,149 (S1/S1Pro) in Delhi, ₹79,999/1,09,999 in Gujarat, ₹94,999/1,24,999 in Maharashtra, ₹89,968/1,19,138 in Rajasthan and ₹99,999/1,29,999 in other states.