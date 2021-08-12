City approves application for housing updates
The Anamosa City Council approved submitting an application for more than $200,000 aimed at assisting five home owners make exterior renovations to their home. The funds will come from the federal Housing Rehabilitation Program. The goal of the Housing Rehabilitation Program is to assist five homeowners make exterior improvements to their homes that will allow elderly or severely disabled homeowners or their family members to remove barriers that would allow them to remain living in their homes.
