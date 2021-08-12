Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Detroit Red Wings are going to start turning the corner in 2021-22

By Tyler Kotila
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings are approaching the 2021-22 season, and things are about to get started when it comes to getting players back on the ice for pre-season practices/training camp. The Red Wings were a smidge better in 2020-21 than they were in 2019-20, and the small steps are a good thing.

detroitjockcity.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

125K+
Followers
319K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakub Vrána
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Steve Yzerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Red Wings Acquire Stephens … Rangers Acquire, Extend Reaves

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Joe Smith: “GM Julien BriseBois had to walk the tightrope with the cap, said every transaction would be “dollar in, dollar out.” Mitchell Stephens dealt to Detroit for a sixth rounder is part of that. Still need to sign RFAs Colton, Raddysh, Katchouk.”
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings F Brendan Shanahan drops gloves against future teammate Derian Hatcher [VIDEO]

Not only was former Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan one of the great goal scorers in team history, he was also one of the toughest. When he wasn’t terrorizing opposition goaltenders, he was throwing his weight around and demonstrating he wasn’t afraid to drop the gloves. In fact, he dropped the gloves 35 times during his tenure with Detroit as part of 90 career bouts.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: GM Steve Yzerman is up to his old tricks again

The Detroit Red Wings settled on a two-year extension with forward Adam Erne over the weekend. The deal is worth a reported $4.2 million, with a very affordable $2.1 million per season. As I filtered through the social media platforms to gauge the fan base’s initial reaction, I found that...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Red Wings host Mets Friday night, honor Joe Altobelli

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Red Wings were back in action Friday night, once against hosting the Syracuse Mets. These two teams have been trading wins night after night, with the Wings looking to make it two straight. The game was scoreless through 9 innings until The Mets broke...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings 2021 Opening Night Roster Prediction 1.0

Predicting an opening night roster at the beginning of August for the Detroit Red Wings is a bit of a gamble because so many things can transpire between now and opening night. As the roster changes throughout the next two months, I will continue to update my predictions through development camp, and then the preseason.
NHLYardbarker

The Grind Line: Grading the Red Wings’ 2021 Free-Agent Signings

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Top Line Could Dangerous, If They Stay Healthy

There are a lot of things to like about the Detroit Red Wings as a whole. General manager Steve Yzerman has done an excellent job of creating a bright future for the franchise while acquiring slightly older players who may not be as valued on other teams. One of the players that they acquired was the young Washington Capitals forward, Jakub Vrana. They traded the third big piece of the top line, Anthony Mantha, in exchange for him, Richard Panik, and two draft picks. He performed valiantly, and was the reason a lot of new people tuned into games. However, due to injuries to other teammates and possible linemates, we didn’t get to see everything at its best. It’s a new season and a new beginning, which means a fully healthy lineup. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the first line is one of the best in the league.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Red Wings need a more productive Dylan Larkin in 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings need a more consistent effort from captain Dylan Larkin in 2021-22. As the organization continues to retool, reload, or rebuild, whatever term you prefer to use, head coach Jeff Blashill and the Detroit Red Wings need a more consistent effort from their leader. Last season Larkin only recorded nine goals totaling 23 points over 44 games and skated to a Corsi For Percentage of 48.6%.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Rankings: Top 25 Post-2021 Draft

Entering this year’s draft, the Detroit Red Wings already had a pretty solid pipeline of prospects that included players at every position with varying levels of potential and upside. With the addition of the eight prospects Detroit added to their pool last month, general manager Steve Yzerman and his staff now oversee a group that many will have ranked inside the top-10 around the NHL, while others may even have them ranked within the top-five. With the exception of a top line center, this is a group that includes a top-tier prospect at every position.
NHLdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Red Wings: Predicting the alternate captains for 2021-22

As I begin to sift through the 2021 Detroit Red Wings roster, I can’t help but wonder who will be wearing the letters for the organization throughout the new season. Of course, Dylan Larkin will continue to captain the group, but with Luke Glendening signing a two-year deal with the Dallas Stars in free agency. Plus, Frans Nielsen is anything but a shoo-in to make the opening night roster. It leaves both alternates up for grabs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Deep Dive Down Detroit’s Pipeline: William Wallinder

The Detroit Red Wing’s William Wallinder is one of the most raw, high-ceiling low-floor prospects in the entire organization. Let’s take a closer look. MoDo Hockey J-20 (HockeyAllsvenskan Junior) Games played: 4. Goals: 2. Assists: 4. MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan) Games played: 43. Goals: 1. Assists: 5. Measurables. Left Shot Defenseman.
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings re-up Chase Pearson, the last man standing from their 2015 draft

Over the past two seasons Chase Pearson has shown nice growth within the Detroit Red Wings organization, blending size and skill. He was re-upped for one year Thursday, continuing a relationship that began when he was drafted at No. 140 in 2015. Pearson is the only player left in the organization from that draft; the others all have washed out.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: A Look Back at Detroit’s Last Playoff Team

MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 26: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 26, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) It has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy