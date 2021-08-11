Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Community Funding Partnership Awards Nearly $500,000 To West Slope Water Projects

By Press Release
highcountryshopper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive grant awards to benefit agricultural, municipal, and recreational water users across Western Colorado. Glenwood Springs, Colorado — From enclosing irrigation canals to precision agriculture research; from creating reliable water storage to building redundancy in municipal water sources, the Colorado River District’s Community Funding Partnership is directly helping Western Colorado water users.

www.highcountryshopper.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Salt Water#Water Projects#Water District#Drought#Board#Cedar Mesa Ditch
Related
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library awarded large grant for community archiving project

A press release from Tacoma Public Library. Tacoma Public Library (TPL) has received a grant award for nearly $250K from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), an independent federal government agency, for a wide-ranging, two-year community archiving project that will bring community members and organizations together in a fully participatory process to broaden representation in TPL’s Northwest Room’s collection.
Politicsnd.gov

Water Commission Approves Funding for Water Projects Statewide

At the North Dakota State Water Commission meeting chaired by Governor Burgum on August 12, the Commission approved $95.9 million in cost-share requests. Of that total, $21.4 million was from Legislative appropriations included in the Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) budget bill, House Bill 1020, and $74.5 million was from the infrastructure bonding bill, House Bill 1431. The Commission voted to approve funding for several municipal and rural water supply, flood control, and general water projects across the state.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Weld County CDBG program awarded additional funding for community improvement projects

The Weld County’s Community Development Block Grant program was awarded an additional $15,355 of funding this month by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county’s board of commissioners announced the program’s increased funding in a news release from this past week. Back in March, the HUD awarded the CDBG $1,041,930, but after reviewing the program’s Consolidated Plan, they discovered the program was eligible for more funding.
whatsupmag.com

County Executive Announces Opening of Community Project Portal for Federal Funding Proposals

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the launch of a new portal to solicit project abstracts from residents, nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding proposals. This follows a community survey on potential uses for ARP funding that closed on July 27 after garnering more than 1,200 responses.
wcmu.org

EGLE awards funding to help communities redevelop contaminated sites

As it stands today, 101 W. Huron Ave. is a vacant, green building that’s right up on the curb of the main Bad Axe intersection. The property has been vacant since 2014, and previously operated as a gas station for 50 years until it closed in the 70s. But with...
Daily Advocate

City to seek state funding for water projects

GREENVILLE — During Greenville City Council meeting held Tuesday evening, council approved a resolution authorizing the city’s safety/service director to apply for a 0-percent loan for construction of a new water tower. The water tower project will be partially funded by the loan as well as recently passed increases on...
tribuneledgernews.com

Water? Housing? Sewers? Debate over which Stanislaus pocket-area projects to fund

Aug. 11—As Stanislaus creates a framework to spend millions of dollars on improving county islands and urban pockets, there's disagreement among residents on how and where the money should be invested. Some community leaders want housing to be the priority, others are desperate for water. A Latino leader says west...
Posted by
GreenMatters

The Largest Water Supply in the West, the Colorado River, Is Facing a Historical Shortage

With historic heat waves comes historic droughts, especially in the west — some of California's largest lakes are drying up, farmers across the region are suffering tremendously, and marine life is dying out. Likewise, for the first time ever, the Colorado River is facing such a massive shortage that the federal government is mandating consumption cuts across several states. But what exactly does that mean, and to what extent is the river drying up?
Cassia County, IDminicassia.com

Annual Awards Banquet for the East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts

Brent Stoker was awarded a 20-year Service Pin for his dedicated work on the West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Brent is dedicated to serving community, family, and church. Brent is involved with recycling resources to increase their value to the soil and the environment. Besides being a Supervisor for the Soil District, Brent also serves on the Cassia County Groundwater Quality Advisory Committee, is a board member of the Mini Cassia Commerce Authority.
Windsor, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Rescue Plan could fund Windsor water system, stormwater projects

Windsor Town Manager William Saunders provided a capital projects update to the Windsor Town Council at its most recent meeting, including some preliminary details on how American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds could benefit the town. ARPA is President Joe Biden’s plan to provide direct relief to Americans...
Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

City of Moberly looks to acquire ARPA funds to help bolster community projects

The City of Moberly took steps Monday toward acquiring a substantial amount of funds from the federal government's Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund during the council's business meeting held Aug. 2 at City Hall. Moberly city council gave its blessing for city administrators to formally apply and meet criteria to...
Daily Gate City

Area nonprofits awarded nearly $170,000 through Community Foundation’s Competitive Grant Program

Forty area nonprofits received a total of $169,524 in grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s competitive grant program. A total of 44 grants, awarded from 48 endowment funds held at the Community Foundation, will support a wide range of local, charitable interests. The checks were awarded during a presentation hosted by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County at the John Wood Mansion.
texarkana.tx.us

Texarkana Awarded $500,000 in EPA Revolving Loan Fund Supplemental Funding

The City of Texarkana, Texas was recently awarded $500,000 in EPA Revolving Loan Fund Supplemental Funding for additional clean up and reuse of Brownfield sites located in Texarkana, Texas. The grant is part of $11.6 million in supplemental funding EPA is providing for 27 current successful Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (Revolving Loan) grantees, https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-116-million-supplemental-funds-cleanup-and-redevelop-contaminated.
WOOD

5 West Michigan towns awarded clean water grant money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than $2 million in grant money has been awarded to 15 Michigan municipalities to help improve water systems. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Monday, saying the money will help ensure clean tap water for communities. The plan involves two grant programs through the MI Clean Water plan: The Drinking Water Asset Management grant and the Affordability and Planning grant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy