Community Funding Partnership Awards Nearly $500,000 To West Slope Water Projects
Five grant awards to benefit agricultural, municipal, and recreational water users across Western Colorado. Glenwood Springs, Colorado — From enclosing irrigation canals to precision agriculture research; from creating reliable water storage to building redundancy in municipal water sources, the Colorado River District’s Community Funding Partnership is directly helping Western Colorado water users.www.highcountryshopper.com
Comments / 0