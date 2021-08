Class 5ABoulder PanthersCoach: Russell SelnauThe Scorecard: Selnau, the second-year coach at Boulder, said his program graduated three varsity players from last season but will return two in junior Luke Blankinship and sophomore Doug Holleman. Blankinship qualified for the Class 5A state tournament last year, finishing 82nd, and his coach said he has since improved his game to make another push at a state bid this season. Holleman, meanwhile, is coming off a strong freshman campaign, where his coach noted that he “played some phenomenal rounds of golf during league matches”. Others vying to join them in the varsity ranks include seniors Theo Sustronk and Ethan Reich, though Selnau said there a number of talented juniors and underclassmen who could rise into the varsity ranks as well.