Phenix City man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal child pornography distribution case
A Phenix City man will spend over 12 years in a federal prison after being found guilty of distributing child pornography, federal authorities said. Richard Ryan Jazek, 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 151 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release in federal court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. There is no parole in the federal system.www.ledger-enquirer.com
