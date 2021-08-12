Girls Golf: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks’ Ellie Lim not resting on laurels

NebPreps.com is hosting the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Fall Sports Media Days this week. The event is being held at sites in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, and North Platte. The Broken Bow girls golf team attended the media days event in Kearney on Thursday (8/5). Broken Bow will enter the season as the reigning Class C state champions. Broken Bow won the title in 2020 winning by 46 strokes over second place Lincoln Christian. Representing Broken Bow girls golf during media days were head coach Kelly Cooksley along with players Emery Custer and Camryn Johnson. Custer and Johnson were both members of the 2020 championship team and return to lead the team this season. Both were top 20 finishers at the state championships in 2020 with Custer medaling in 12th place and Johnson finishing 18th overall. The girls talked about what they have been doing this summer.