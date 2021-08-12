Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens

As of 10:30 PM Sunday- Yesterday, Fred’s center was dislocated after moving over the rough terrain of Cuba and it was downgraded to just remnants. This morning, the Hurricane Hunters flew back into the storm and found a low pressure center. With wind speeds at 40 mph, Fred has been declared a Tropical Storm once again. However, it is still looking disorganized, with all the convection on the eastern side. Fred is moving slowly towards the NNW. The track has shifted slightly more to the east, but an Alabama landfall is still possible. It should reach the coastline of either Alabama and Florida late Monday night. Fred is still not expected to reach hurricane status, and should remain as a fairly weak tropical storm. We will see impacts from Fred Monday and Tuesday, but fortunately, the worst of the storm will be to our west. More details in your full forecast on the main weather tab.