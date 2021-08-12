Cancel
Washington State

Probate/Chabre

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

The Co-Administrators named below has been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Co-Administrators’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 12, 2021.

