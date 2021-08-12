Talk About Clyde: Artists to be featured at Copper Whale

A Fine Art and Wine Show will be held noon-7 p.m. Saturday at Copper Whale Winery, 1734 E. McPherson Highway. The event is rain or shine. Brian House, co-owner of the winery, reached out to Gena Fouke, Clyde, to organize the show. She has a passion for art, wanted to give back to the community and contacted local artists. She was delighted to get a variety of artists in many art mediums and at all skill levels.