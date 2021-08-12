This eerie circus is coming to Tropical Park to get Miami in the Halloween mood
There’s a new circus coming to town, but it’s not your typical big top. The Haunted Circus features ghost clowns, a mad ringmaster, and a mystery to solve. But don’t worry. Even though it opens in the month leading up to Halloween, this carnival is eerie, not terrifying. You can carve pumpkins, get a tarot card reading or watch a high-flying acrobatics show with no fear that bloodthirsty ghouls will jump out of the shadows.www.miamiherald.com
Comments / 0