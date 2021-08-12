Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Letters: KC readers discuss lawless lawmakers, Biden’s DC blinders, COVID-19 vaccines

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems we are caught in a maelstrom of political chaos. Critical members of our government appear to have shed their oaths of allegiance to the country and to its people to endorse questionable political philosophies, bow in fervent allegiance to moral corruption and disregard their duties toward “we the people.”

Congress & CourtsNPR

Republican Congressman Steve Chabot Weighs In On Biden's Speech

This afternoon, President Biden spoke from the White House and defended his decision to complete the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. While he acknowledged the Taliban's takeover of the country happened more quickly than expected, he reiterated his long-held position that the U.S. has spent too long and sacrificed too much in Afghanistan. For a response to Biden's speech, we're joined now by Congressman Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio. He's a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and he is the ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Biden's flaws

President Joe Biden's extreme, left-wing, socialistic Democratic Party has really taken all Americans down the road to the following: super high gas prices; runaway inflation; allowing Covid-infected immigrants to cross the border; eliminating student loan debt; government mandates that are unlawful; increased levels of racism; and a foreign policy that does not exist.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

Biden supports Pentagon's plan for COVID vaccinations

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) supported the Pentagon's plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for American troops by September 15. "I strongly support Secretary Austin's message to the force today on the Department of Defense's plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

As more require COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio lawmakers move up debate on 'vaccine choice' bill

COLUMBUS – A controversial state bill prohibiting mandatory vaccinations is set to resurface after Ohio House leadership gave approval on Monday. Lawmakers normally resume business in September after the summer break, but Health Committee Chairman Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, made "urgent requests" for the committee to hear the bill before then, according to an email from his office.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democratic lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated

Rep. Sharice Davids is the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. The Kansas Democrat revealed the diagnosis on Friday, saying she tested for the virus after undergoing an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. “I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers,” Ms....
Missouri StateOzarks First.com

Missouri senators discuss banning required COVID-19 vaccines

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent private businesses in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. The request sent Monday drew a rebuke from the head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, who said Thursday that...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's eviction moratorium lawlessness is just the start

The reason President Joe Biden’s decision to implement a new eviction moratorium in direct defiance of the Supreme Court is so alarming is because this lawlessness will not stop here. If he can get away with this, who’s to say he won’t also try to force through some of his...
Public HealthGlobe Gazette

Toil and trouble with COVID-19 vaccination: Letter

Mark Twain once said, "It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they’ve been fooled." So here we are again, even on a local level, establishing battle lines for the next great American ideological and philosophic argle-bargle. To vaccinate or not to vaccinate, whether it is nobler in...
Public HealthNPR

Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Policy For Federal Workers Raises Questions

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Federal Treasury Employees Union President Anthony Reardon about the challenges of implementing the Biden administration's new vaccine requirements for federal workers. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. As a candidate, President Biden billed himself as a union man. But when his administration released new vaccination guidelines to federal...
Presidential ElectionDaily Commercial

Today's letters: Readers comment on freedom and vaccinations

One statement she made troubled me: "I still have a problem with a football player taking a knee rather than standing for the national anthem. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. They live under the same freedoms as the rest of us. If something is unfair and needs changing, taking a knee is not going to change it. As long as each citizen has the right to vote they are responsible for the kind of government we have. If they don’t like how America is being governed, they should become part of the solution.”
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

Watch live as Biden discusses US progress in fighting Covid-19

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his Administration’s efforts toward fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cases have been rising across the US in recent weeks as the Delta variant spreads, while vaccine take-up has also slowed. Last week, Biden urged states to offer $100 incentives to anyone getting their...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Finally Hits Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccination Goal—a Month Late

The United States has reached President Joe Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccine goal—about a month later than he originally hoped. Back in May, Biden announced his goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults get at least one of their vaccine shots in an effort to reach herd immunity. Some argue that the milestone is just a small step in the fight against COVID-19, but others say that it’s worth celebrating, as there are still communities with low vaccine rates. “We should celebrate with caution,” Dr. Natasha Bhuyan told CNBC. Vaccination rates vary between states, with Vermont and Massachusetts going beyond Biden’s goal with 80 percent, while Wyoming and Louisiana have the lowest rates, with 52.5 percent and 53.6 percent, respectively. Many states have also offered cash and other incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, the U.S. is averaging around 660,000 vaccinations a day, a drastic decline from peak levels back in April.

