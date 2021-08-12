Letters: KC readers discuss lawless lawmakers, Biden’s DC blinders, COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has reached President Joe Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccine goal—about a month later than he originally hoped. Back in May, Biden announced his goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults get at least one of their vaccine shots in an effort to reach herd immunity. Some argue that the milestone is just a small step in the fight against COVID-19, but others say that it’s worth celebrating, as there are still communities with low vaccine rates. “We should celebrate with caution,” Dr. Natasha Bhuyan told CNBC. Vaccination rates vary between states, with Vermont and Massachusetts going beyond Biden’s goal with 80 percent, while Wyoming and Louisiana have the lowest rates, with 52.5 percent and 53.6 percent, respectively. Many states have also offered cash and other incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, the U.S. is averaging around 660,000 vaccinations a day, a drastic decline from peak levels back in April.