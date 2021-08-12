Multiple pipe replacements scheduled for SR 68 near Selvin

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces complete closures for two separate pipe replacements on State Road 68 near Selvin. Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 16, INDOT Maintenance Crews will begin the process to replace two drainage culverts on S.R. 68. Crews will excavate and replace the structures requiring full pavement cuts across all lanes of traffic. Crews will then fill the pavement cuts and allow fill material to compact under normal traffic conditions. Workers will return after the compaction period and replace the driving surface with new asphalt.