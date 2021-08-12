Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

DNC members grow frustrated over increasing White House influence

By Hanna Trudo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoR5x_0bPOjxqR00

Democratic National Committee (DNC) members are growing increasingly frustrated by the White House’s influence on their political operation, causing friction between aides to President Biden and the leading party organization promoting his agenda.

Regular interactions between an aligned administration and party-level figures are common. But the amount of participation from top Biden allies has been significant early into the president’s first term and has happened before some committee-wide decisions have been settled internally.

For some within the DNC, it’s all just a little too much too soon.

“People are super frustrated in the trenches around what’s happening with the DNC and the White House’s control of it,” said a DNC member, who asked to speak on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the internal dynamics at play.

“The White House is not thinking about how to build the electorate writ large, but they’re concentrating on [a] few states,” the source said. “It’s all about [the] presidential reelect.”

The strong footprint from Biden’s inner circle is becoming an annoyance for some within the DNC structure who argue the White House is attempting to mount a reelection effort at a time when state members are trying to build an infrastructure to last well beyond the next presidential cycle.

That omnipresence has left the impression that Biden, 78, is “clearly posturing” to run again in 2024, said a second well-placed and seasoned DNC member, with little discussion about any other prospects to replace him.

There have been lingering questions about whether Biden will seek a second term or instead pave the way for Vice President Harris to potentially run in his place. Publicly, Biden and administration officials have not entertained the idea of sitting out a second bid.

Central to the reelection debate and the White House’s overall influence on the DNC is Steve Ricchetti . As Biden’s longtime senior adviser and strategist, Ricchetti has his hand in nearly every facet of Biden World, from legislative and strategy deliberations to personnel picks.

Through nearly seven months of Biden’s presidency, Ricchetti has added to his portfolio by providing informal advice to the DNC. According to three DNC sources who spoke to The Hill, he has been closely involved in top priorities of the national party headquarters. He also is expected to continue with upcoming decisions around appointments, two of those sources said.

“He’s pivotal politically. Nothing moves without Ricchetti’s sign-off,” said the second DNC source.

One of those areas, two sources said, is a meeting set to happen in October in Washington, D.C. During that gathering, both Biden and DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison get to appoint “at-large” members to the committee, who are typically political insiders.

Multiple sources said Ricchetti is expected to have a say in who Biden chooses.

“Those are really big items, that’s where a lot of political favors are repaid. All that goes through the president,” said Ken Martin, the longstanding chairman of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

“My sense is that it is Ricchetti who’s probably talking to the president about this stuff,” he said.

While he has a role, Martin stressed that Ricchetti isn’t concerned with the “day-to-day or nitty-gritty or stuff that is inconsequential” at the DNC, but that he is one of several advisers who chimes in on bigger matters.

Two other leading figures are Jen O'Malley Dillon , who served as Biden’s campaign manager during the general election and is now White House deputy chief of staff, and White House political director Emmy Ruiz, a Harris campaign alum. The seasoned Democratic operatives serve as the connective tissues between the West Wing and the DNC.

The White House rejected claims that Ricchetti is in the mix over major moves at the DNC.

Asked for comment about party members' assertions that Ricchetti is involved with decisions at the DNC, White House spokesman Andrew Bates offered a one-word response: "False."

A DNC spokesperson called the claims from multiple inside sources “flatly untrue.”

Whispers of overreach from the Oval Office come as Harrison, the affable Biden-backed former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, continues to find his footing in the organization.

Harrison’s résumé is dotted with local organizing and bench building. His credentials within the state party made him a natural selection for a national leadership post at a time when increased battles with Republicans continue to dominate governorships and state legislatures across the country, including in parts of the South.

There was a widespread hope that Harrison would tilt the party power structure back to the states.

But some Democrats within the committee now see Harrison as being torn between the main reelection priorities of the Biden White House and broader party agenda to retain Congress and make substantial local gains in states that span beyond the presidential map.

“What’s happening is a bit of a split within the DNC between ‘Team Biden’ and people who are trying to run an election cycle,” added the first DNC member.

“I think that Jaime Harrison is definitely caught in the middle of this,” the source said.

A third DNC member described Harrison as being “hamstrung” and cited an overall frustration about the committee’s “inability to implement even basic changes” including certain policy priorities like reinstating the Obama-era ban on corporate donations.

Some within the party, like Martin, downplay the degree to which Ricchetti is integrated into the smaller daily operations of the DNC and say close coordination is commonplace. He and other senior advisers are, after all, working toward the same political and policy priorities, the thinking goes, and the more simpatico the relationship on the big stuff, the better.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that folks that are high up in Biden’s circle are going to be involved with consequential matters of the DNC,” said Martin.

But a relationship of convenience has not always been so easy.

During former President Obama 's time in office, Democrats accused him of essentially neglecting the national party apparatus, which some said contributed to losses in critical down-ballot races. The critique was that Obama was more interested in boosting Organizing for America, the political operation that followed his successful 2008 campaign.

Adding to the dissatisfaction, they blamed him for failing to push for the removal of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), the DNC chairwoman at the time whose tenure was plagued with controversy in 2016.

Democrats familiar with the inner workings of the DNC are hoping Biden's and Harrison’s marks on the committee create something of a fresh start after four years of former President Trump .

To that end, the DNC recently unveiled a new initiative to promote the president’s commitments, a sign that, at least outwardly, the respective teams are working in tandem without too much toe-stepping.

The committee announced on Tuesday the formation of a Build Back Better bus tour next month, when Congress is scheduled to be in recess. The style closely resembles an election-era bus excursion that Biden launched while campaigning through early primary states.

“Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, America is building back better than ever, and the DNC is hitting the road to make sure everybody knows that the ‘D’ in Democrats stands for ‘deliver,’” Harrison said in a statement with the release.

Assessing the last few months, some members are viewing the public appearances and internal dynamics with caution, hoping that administration officials tread lightly during the early DNC-Biden years.

“Biden is the leader of our party. Direction is going to come from him, right or wrong,” said the third DNC source. “I’m not happy about it either, but I’m used to it.”

Comments / 5

The Hill

The Hill

319K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dnc#State Legislatures#Democrats#Dnc#The White House#Biden World#The Oval Office#The State Party#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate backlog of Biden nominees frustrates White House

The White House is growing increasingly frustrated over the slow pace of Senate confirmations of President Biden ’s nominees. Key positions in Biden’s administration remain unfilled more than seven months into his presidency, with several vacancies threatening to hamper government operations. Republicans have moved to block some of the nominees,...
Presidential ElectionThe Decatur Daily

Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Kamala Harris ‘Bad At Politics, Bad At Governing’

Polls have revealed that Kamala Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president. A recent report in the Hill warned her “tactical missteps” were dragging down her approval rating. That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6%...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Why are 9 moderate House Dems putting Biden's agenda in jeopardy?

For congressional Democrats, the road map to legislative success was relatively clear. The Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution this week with unanimous support from the Democratic conference. Once the Democratic-led House returns to work and dose the same, members can move forward with working out an ambitious intra-party compromise.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Top Biden adviser Anita Dunn departs White House today

Anita Dunn, one of President Biden's closest advisers during the campaign and as he built his administration, will depart the White House after today but remain a top confidant. Why it matters: Dunn is one of the small handful of aides in the Oval Office who preps Biden before any...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden forges ahead where Trump and Obama failed on infrastructure and Afghanistan

(CNN) — Every president since George W. Bush has said it's time to leave Afghanistan and turn to nation building at home. But only Joe Biden is getting it done. His huge gamble on more than $4.5 trillion in infrastructure spending and an exit from America's longest war, which threatens to trigger a foreign policy disaster, are both unfolding in a dramatic August that could define his presidency. Alongside these twin historic pushes, the story of Biden's administration is also being shaped by a resurgence of the pandemic that he thought he had beaten and is deepening the national political estrangement he vowed to heal.
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...

Comments / 5

Community Policy