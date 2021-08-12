Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Livingston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Livingston County through 530 AM CDT At 459 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chenoa, or 7 miles west of Fairbury, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Cullom and Strawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
