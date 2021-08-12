Weather Forecast

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mike Woods says a hazy, hot and humid day is ahead. The high will be 95 degrees but it will feel like 105-110 degrees outside.

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 940 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Oxbow Estates to 9 miles southwest of Young, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Rye and Deer Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 535 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Labelle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Ortona and Muse. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 651 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Page Springs, or near Sedona, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page Springs and Red Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 936 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Tonto Basin,Apache Lake, and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST FOR EASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 1108 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Saddlebrooke, or 12 miles northwest of Catalina, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

