Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 936 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Tonto Basin,Apache Lake, and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH