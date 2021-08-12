How A Town Of Just 4,000 Prepared For Today's Historic MLB 'Field Of Dreams' Game

Everybody knows Newton’s third law of motion: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Here’s a particularly egregious example of that law, as it’s applied to the entertainment business, put into action. This past week, Major League Baseball did one of the best — and literally extremely corny — location-specific tribute games that they’ve ever done, which started up as a general practice after they started doing games at the Little League World Series in Williamsport a few years ago. This one was a match-up between the New York Yankees (boo) and the Chicago White Sox (sure) in the middle of an Iowa cornfield, paying lengthy tribute to Field of Dreams, one of the best baseball movies (and a particularly good example of true American magical realism in practice). It was supposed to happen in 2020, but it was worth the wait: Kevin Costner threw out the first pitch; the players literally walked through the corn, much like the spirits of the old players in the film, to enter from the outfield; and it helped that the game itself was a lot of fun. This was a genuinely perfect, sentimental showcase for the game itself — on national TV during primetime, no less — and it’s no surprise that it was Baseball’s most-watched regular-season game in nearly two decades.