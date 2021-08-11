WE ARE LADY PARTS with special guest Zahra Noorbaksh | Feminist Frequency Radio 173
Anita and Ebony are joined this week by a special guest—Iranian-American comedian, writer, actor and co-host of the award-winning #GoodMuslimBadMuslim podcast, Zahra Noorbaksh—to discuss the new comedy from writer/director Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts. The wildly funny and fiercely feminist show centers on the brash, raucous, unapologetic members of all-female, all-Muslim punk band. Listen in to our conversation as sing the show’s praises and engage in a larger discussion around how stories about and by Muslims are told.feministfrequency.com
