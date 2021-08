We're well into this year's highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics, and plenty of viewers and athletes are celebrating their excitement for the big event in more ways than one. We've seen a handful of athletes, like Simone Biles and DeAnna Price, who have competed in Games past and current memorializing their experiences with tattoos of the Olympics logo, while fans watching from home have shown their pride in less permanent ways via Olympics-themed nail art — and, not to be dramatic, but all of the designs we've seen so far deserve their own gold medals.