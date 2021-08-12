How A Town Of Just 4,000 Prepared For Today's Historic MLB 'Field Of Dreams' Game

“If you build it, he will come.” This tagline from Kevin Costner's iconic 1989 film, Field of Dreams, came to life thanks to Major League Baseball. On August 12, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox gathered in Dyersville, Iowa to play a real-life Field of Dreams game. It was an evening filled with nostalgia, as Costner kicked things off during a pre-game ceremony by emerging from the cornfields. He was followed by the players, all donning throwback uniforms, in an epic nod to the film.