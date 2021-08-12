Top 8 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: Aug. 12-18

Florida native and blues guitarist/singer-songwriter Selwyn Birchwood returns to Sarasota County restaurant and venue Englewoods on Dearborn this week, after releasing his latest album "Living in a Burning House" earlier this year. The full-length, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's blues albums chart, is Birchwood's third for renowned blues label Alligator Records. His first, 2014's "Don't Call No Ambulance," won a Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Album, with Birchwood earning his latest nomination this year in the Contemporary Blues Male Artist category. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $10; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com.