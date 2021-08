When it comes to outfit dilemmas, a dress is almost always the solution. There's no need to worry about finding a matching pant to your top, and since it's one item all you need to do is throw on and go. If you want to make things more interesting, there are easy ways to add elements to the look by playing around with accessories or adding a jacket and cardigan. Obviously, the latter is easier to do when the weather isn't blazing hot, which is why my favorite time to wear dresses is when I'm transitioning from the summer into the colder weather. It's still the right time for breezy dresses, but there's no harm in layering a blazer over one when the temperature starts to drop.