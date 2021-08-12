Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pollution settlement, rising vaccination rate, teacher of the year: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyson Farms will have to pay up for the pollution in the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River two years ago. The wastewater discharge is estimated to have killed 200,000 fish. That many fish would fill up a lot of Igloo coolers. $3 settlement on today’s news briefing. We...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

127K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Fish#Vaccinations#Tyson Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

UAB, state officials coordinate free COVID testing for Alabama schools

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Free, voluntary COVID-19 testing will be available this school year for all public and private K-12 schools in Alabama thanks to a new program launched by Alabama’s departments of public health and education and the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

After nearly dying of COVID, Alabama car dealer gives away $100,000 in vaccine incentives

Shawn Esfahani was lying in a hospital bed approximately nine months ago suffering the effects of pneumonia and COVID-19. His oxygen level dropped to a dangerously low level. “It was a matter of a few hours, to be honest with you, that I could have lived or not,” Esfahani recalled about his stay at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope last December while COVID cases were spiking nationwide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Historic bipartisan alliance in Alabama legislature quietly bore surprising fruit; will it endure or spoil?

Just days after the tragic murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, two white Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives, moved by the video that moved us all, separately reached out to two Black Democrats to, they said, gain a better understanding of what it said about America and how it impacted their Black colleagues. They also wondered if there was anything they could do—together. Less than three weeks later the initial four convened several white Republicans and Black Democrats at a Montgomery Baptist church for what was “raw”, emotional gathering. What emerged were the seeds of a unique, unprecedented—and potentially seismic—bipartisan alliance that quietly but effectively got several bills passed that could benefit urban and rural (read: Black and white) in new, potentially profound ways. In this Part 2, AL.com columnists Cameron Smith and Roy S. Johnson, who often espouse differing political views, reveal how they got it done and if it might hang together and lead to a shocking, new bipartisanship effort in Montgomery.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama gets commitment from Georgia safety

Alabama received its latest 2022 commitment Monday evening in Buford, Georgia safety Jake Pope. Pope is rated with four stars by 247 Sports and three stars by Rivals. He ranks No. 371 nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Pope plays safety and wide receiver...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘I have come home and literally sobbed in the shower:’ Alabama doctor on treating COVID patients

An Alabama intensive care doctor said she is seeing younger patients hospitalized due to COVID in what she described as a “truly heartbreaking week.”. In an emotional Facebook post, Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist in Guntersville, said Marshall County hospitals have lost several patients under age 40 with the average age admitted to the ICU in the mid-50s. That’s changed from the previous peak in winter of 2020 when many hospitalizations involved older people or those with underlying health issues.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: 100th No. 1 for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide

The Associated Press released its 72nd preseason college football poll on Monday. The SEC has five teams ranked among the nation’s preseason top 25. The SEC teams in the 2021 preseason poll are Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 5, Texas A&M at No. 6, Florida at No. 13 and LSU at No. 16. SEC Football by the Numbers looks at this year’s preseason poll:
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama police officer finds 50 pound prehistoric leg bone while diving in Florida

It was a find of mammoth proportions. Cullman police officer David Brooks was diving in the shallow waters of Venice Beach, Fla., “The Shark Tooth Capitol of the World,” eyes alert for hidden treasures. He had dived here before, along with others from the North Alabama Dive Center, and recovered sharks teeth and the giant teeth of megalodons — the largest shark to ever prowl the seas, now extinct.
Shelby County, ALPosted by
AL.com

Forever Wild buying 1,600 acres to add to Oak Mountain State Park

Alabama’s largest state park, which sits amid one of the state’s most rapidly growing counties, could soon be adding 1,600 undeveloped acres. The Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT) board voted Aug. 5 to go forward with the purchase of the land - known as the Belcher tract - adjacent to Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County. The land is currently owned by Birmingham-based EBSCO Industries.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama lawmaker wants to prohibit school mask mandates

An Alabama lawmaker says he will propose legislation to prohibit school systems from mandating that students in K-12 public schools wear masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, said it should be up to parents whether their children wear masks at school. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy