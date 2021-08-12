Trans Yoga Project makes wellness more accessible for Charlotte trans, non-binary folks
In these Charlotte yoga and meditation classes, no expensive yoga pants or chiseled abdominal muscles are expected. “Too often, we feel like the shape we take on needs to look a specific way,” Charlottean Daniel Sannito, instructor and co-founder of the Trans Yoga Project, said during a recent virtual meditation. “At this moment, we are letting go of that attachment and letting ourselves just be.”www.charlotteobserver.com
