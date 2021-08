I was divorced last year and receive both alimony and child support from my ex. Can I use this money to fund an IRA?. While I’m happy to see you’re interested in funding an IRA, unfortunately, under current tax law you can’t use either alimony or child support to do it. IRA contributions can only be made from earned (taxable) income. Child support has never been taxable. And while alimony used to be considered taxable income, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed that. If the divorce agreement was signed after December 31, 2018, alimony is neither tax deductible for the payer nor taxable for the recipient.