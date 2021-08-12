Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

DeSantis tells Floridians to ‘review their disaster plans’ as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred is forecast to bring heavy rain and wind to Florida on Friday night or early Saturday morning, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning residents not to let their guard down. On Wednesday, DeSantis tweeted, “While it’s too soon to determine exact impacts, Floridians should review their disaster plans.”

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Floridians#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Noaa#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

Tropical Storm Fred Coverage

Information below is outdated. Follow News 13 LIVE above and on-air for current conditions. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps Fred as a tropical storm upon landfall, expected between 3-5 p.m. CDT along the Emerald Coast, anywhere from Destin to Mexico Beach. It looks as though Fred will likely remain a tropical storm upon landfall as drier air has started to wrap into the system, limiting its ability to intensify. A Category 1 hurricane would be the worst-case scenario. At best, Fred will remain a tropical storm and weaken as it moves ashore.
Carroll County, GAthecitymenus.com

Weather Update: Tropical Storm Fred

The following information provided by the Carroll County EMA and the National Weather Service via Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall near Apalachicola during the late afternoon, and is continuing to move north-northeast towards the Alabama/Georgia border. Per the 5PM EDT update from NHC, Fred has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, but it is expected to weaken as it moves inland.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

TROPICAL STORM FRED

Tropical Storm Fred Intermediate Advisory Number 27A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062021 700 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 ...HEAVY RAINFALL AND A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND LATER TODAY... SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.6N 85.8W ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 85.8 West. Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through today. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Fred can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Fred is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts: Through Today... Southern and Central Florida... 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 5 inches are expected.. Through Tuesday... The Florida Big Bend and Panhandle... 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 12 inches are expected. Southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas... 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches are expected. Through Wednesday... Portions of the Mid-Atlantic States...2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches expected as Fred interacts with a nearby front. Heavy rainfall across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic States could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...3-5 ft Steinhatchee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft AL/FL border to Indian Pass including Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay... 1-3 ft Yankeetown, FL to Aripeka, FL...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning later this morning. SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to reach the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle today, and could causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details. TORNADOES: A tornado or two will be possible early this morning over the Florida west coast and Panhandle, and during the late morning and into the afternoon from the Florida Panhandle northward into southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
Bay County, FLmypanhandle.com

Thousands without power as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Tropical Storm Fred moves into our area, multiple homes are without power. As of 2:30 p.m., Gulf Power reported 3,506 without power in Bay County,. Gulf Coast Electric reported 178 without power in Bay County. Live power outage maps are available for both Gulf...
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
Florida Stateweatherboy.com

Tropical Storm Fred Strikes Florida

Tropical Storm Fred is making landfall on the Florida panhandle now, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and a high storm surge to portions of the coast. While impacts will be felt along the Gulf coast today, Fred could pose serious risk of floods to a broad area of the eastern United States in the coming days.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

More showers and storms Monday, as Fred approaches landfall

More showers and storms will develop during the peak heat of the day Monday. Our attention is also on Tropical Storm Fred. Data sources and the official track from the National Hurricane Center have moved Fred back to the east, with landfall near Panama City late this afternoon, early evening Monday.
Apalachicola, FL850wftl.com

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall

Tropical storm Fred has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred hit near Cape San Blas Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and traveling at 9 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, Fred is currently 25 mph from Apalachicola, Florida and is expected to continue north through Alabama and Georgia.
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

EMA: “Have a plan in place now ahead of Tropical Storm Fred”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Fred, local emergency management officials say they’re prepared for what’s ahead. Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says emergency staff are all hands on deck and ready to work around the clock if the worst happens.
Environmentfoxsports640.com

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall

Tropical storm Fred has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred hit near Cape San Blas Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and traveling at 9 mph….
EnvironmentGreenville Advocate

Update on Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Force Winds between 40-50 mph, especially in gusts, are becoming increasingly likely in Okaloosa Co, FL, and possible further north into Covington Co, AL. Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding is possible in Okaloosa Co, FL, Covington Co, AL, and Crenshaw Co, AL, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts possible along the coast near Destin.
Atlanta, GAWAFF

Tropical Storm Fred brings isolated showers and storms

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible overnight. The most organized area of rain will follow the path of Fred. Tropical Storm Fred will continue to track to the north overnight. The center of circulation will pass over Atlanta, GA around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The most likely areas for scattered showers associated with Fred will be along the Georgia state line throughout the day on Tuesday. Most areas of north Alabama will be on the drier side of this storm system and only a few showers are expected.
Environmentfloridaphoenix.com

Gov. DeSantis seeks Biden’s aid to cope with Tropical Storm Fred

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal state of emergency in 23 North Florida counties as Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rains, storm surge, and high winds to the area. The move would entitle the state to federal assistance. The emergency would cover Bay, Calhoun,...
EnvironmentWTVF

Watching remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms | High: 87| E 3-8 Details:Our unsettled weather pattern will continue with the chance for area showers and thunderstorms. What is left of Fred will skirt to our east. A few rain bands are expected, especially east of I-65. Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers / storms. Some could potentially turn strong / severe. Main threat looks to be damaging wind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy