Thursday features cooler & breezy conditions, stray shower for some

By Kaitlyn Moffett
cbs3duluth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small wave in the jet stream will allow for a few spots across the region to see a passing shower. Here in the Twin Ports we should stay dry. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs trending cooler than average in the mid 70’s. Winds will be very breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph.

