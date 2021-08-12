Cancel
Video Games

Stadia Adding New Category for Kids and Family Games and Pro Subscribers Play RAINBOW SIX SIEGE for Free This Weekend

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Stadia is offering something for everyone in the family this weekend. On August 13, gamers will find a new Kids & Family category in the Stadia store where family-friendly games can be found. This includes 5 new titles from Outright Games that will be added on the same day. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay will be available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers or $39.99 to purchase with the following titles also being added for fans to buy:

