Suzuki will be represented on the World Superbike grid for the first time since 2018 in next weekend's Navarra round, with Japanese rider Naomichi Uramoto making a wildcard outing aboard a GSX-R1000.

If anyone is overjoyed to return to the Home of Golf, it’s major champion Sophia Popov. Almost a year removed from her maiden major title at the AIG Women’s Open, Popov is excited for the opportunity to hit the links once again. Last year at this time, Popov was playing the Symetra Tour’s Founder Tribute, where she finished second, before she traveled to compete at Royal Troon. It’s been a whirlwind year for the German, who said she feels like she’s embraced what comes with being a major champ.