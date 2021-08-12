Suzuki will be represented on the World Superbike grid for the first time since 2018 in next weekend's Navarra round, with Japanese rider Naomichi Uramoto making a wildcard outing aboard a GSX-R1000.
Uramoto, the champion of the now defunct J-GP2 series for Moto2-style machinery in 2016, has raced full-time since 2018 in the Spanish Superbike championship, where he races a GSX-R1000 for the JEG Racing team. Next weekend, the 27-year-old will make his first world championship appearance since a one-off outing in...www.motorsport.com
Comments / 0