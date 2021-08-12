Hero! Grandson rescues sleeping grandmother from burning home in Jacksonville

A man was able to rescue his sleeping grandmother from a burning home in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 5300 block of Appleton Avenue around 2:47 a.m. to a residential structure fire.

JFRD tweeted that when they arrived, crews found heavy fire coming from the home.

An adult grandson was able to rescue his sleeping grandmother before the house became fully engulfed, according to rescue crews. JFRD says the two were barely able to escape out the back door.

JFRD was able to rescue the family cat who suffered smoke inhalation but is said to be doing better.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to determine a cause for the fire.

The house was heavily damaged during the incident.