Ford debuts the 2022 GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition at Monterey Car Week
The Ford GT supercar made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show way back in 2015, so it's fair to say that the fastest Ford is getting a little long in the tooth. That doesn't mean it's any less handsome, hellaciously fast or exclusive, though. To prove that, Ford announced on Thursday that it would be releasing another special edition of the GT, this time celebrating the 1964 prototype GT that eventually became the world-beating monster we know and love today.www.cnet.com
