Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The anti-vaxxer death wish for the community

By Darrell Ehrlick
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago

If I were to say, “I hope you get COVID and die,” such a greeting may get my teeth and face rearranged by whomever I uttered those words to; in Montana, those may be my last (fighting) words.

Even writing such a phrase on electronic paper causes me to cringe. It’s cruel, mean, spiteful, shocking and wholly lacking compassion. And yet for many leaders and pundits who are peddling cruel conspiracy theories about the dangers of vaccine, or – at this point – even showing the slightest hesitation about vaccines –  they’re essentially wishing death upon those who remain unprotected by the COVID-19 vaccines.

As a boss of mine used to quip, “It’s like giving someone the middle finger under the table.”

But is a death wish made any kinder by dressing it up in some insincere platitudes about “experimental vaccine status” or “personal responsibility?”

Urging people not to get the vaccine isn’t just a death wish for an individual, it’s a possible death sentence for the community, including my children whom I would have vaccinated if I only could.

We know that 99 percent of the people who are dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated. And without herd immunity brought about by incredibly safe vaccines, your chances of catching it are likely eventual. And with the more deadly delta variant, your chances of death are even greater. Those who are not doing everything to get people vaccinated are all but assuring someone out there – who knows, maybe your spouse, or maybe your kids – will get COVID, and because COVID is deadly, someone is going to die.

In Montana, though, it’s even worse as businesses face a bunch of unenviable options, made possible by the 2021 Legislature. It’s now illegal to require proof of vaccinations, even in private businesses which are open to the public. Business owners can require masks, but it’s masks for everyone – probably not a bad idea, based on the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance. With few exceptions, employers cannot require vaccines of any kind without facing a lawsuit and potential violation of human rights.

Yes, your right to infect the community trumps (seems like an appropriate verb) the safety and well being of your neighbors.

As Montana lawmakers hurried through House Bill 702, which essentially bans proof of vaccination for many things far more terrible than COVID-19, the same party which prizes the sanctity of small business and property rights took control of what happens in businesses, stores and shops away from business owners.

For a state where “Posted: Private Property” signs are more common than Starbucks, we sure have a funny way of letting owners decide what goes on in their property.

This whole debate can’t be about your right to determine your own healthcare, because lawmakers also passed a volley of bills aimed at curtailing women’s reproductive rights and (get ready for this irony): Lawmakers also recoiled at the idea of physician-assisted euthanasia during the same session.

How is it OK to promote the freedom of choice when it comes to something as simple as COVID-19 and yet, for a person struggling with the terminal, debilitating and, in some cases, dehumanizing aspects of Alzheimer’s, cancer or even Parkinson’s, it’s an aberration?

This can’t be about freedoms either because there are too many instances where no one bats an eye about some sort of community-preserving regulations that limit freedom.

I don’t have the choice of how I want to drive or what clothes I wear into a bank. Both of those things are regulated.

Last week, when I traveled on an airplane, masking (that covered both the mouth and nose) was a federal requirement. Everyone seemed to understand, and no one was standing near the Cinnabon singing “We Shall Overcome.”

I traveled to Oregon where filling up one’s gas tank is prohibited. And as obviously ridiculous as that law seems to a Montanan, except when the temperature falls to 20 degrees below zero, having someone fill your tank for the princely sum of $1.50 more per gallon is the deal you accept to have certain privileges like a car and gasoline. And yet, despite Oregon’s (and New Jersey’s) peculiar customs, everyone seemed pretty free to me.

To believe that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything short of miraculous and that our economy has been spared a much greater pain should be something we’re relishing rather than relinquishing.

To believe that this is something more sinister a la a federal conspiracy of mind control or a warm-up drill for tyranny, like the followers of Jimmy Jones taking the “Kool-Aid” medicine, is to imagine a pretty unsophisticated government.

Or maybe – just maybe – politicians are using the COVID-19 vaccine as a new wedge issue to galvanize the Republican Party. What an amazingly twisted logic: Your loyalty to the party is proven by your steadfast refusal to get a life-saving vaccine.

For being pro-life, this anti-vaxx thing sure seems strange.

It’s also odd that people are putting more trust in politics than science. I don’t go to a Republican for heart surgery and a Democrat for a sore throat. Sounds funny, but COVID-19 vaccines aren’t more effective for one party than another. And COVID isn’t really interested in my political beliefs.

Listening to politicians debate vaccines is like listening to orthopedic surgeons discuss immigration reform.

Let’s leave science up to the scientists.

The post The anti-vaxxer death wish for the community appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
681
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentence#Death Wish#Covid#House#Cinnabon#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Pharmaceuticalstheridgefieldpress.com

Editorial: You're making us relive 2020, anti-vaxxers

No one — not a single person — wants to do 2020 again. We all want to put COVID in the past. What’s most frustrating about the current bout of COVID fears is that putting it all behind us is possible. The one thing we desperately yearned for throughout that dark and depressing year is here. Any adult can get a vaccine, and — in Connecticut, at least — most people have. They work, they’re available and they’re free.
Public Healthlionheartv.net

Is Marco Gallo supporting anti-masks and anti-vaxxers?

Young star Marco Gallo shared an intriguing post on his Instagram, encouraging the public not to wear masks and refuse vaccination against COVID-19. On Sunday, August 1, Gallo shared his IG story about a certain “bro man” who explained that the government keeps its citizens at bay by forcing them to follow safety protocols and get a jab of Covid-19 vaccines.
BusinessAlbany Herald

Paying the cost for anti-vaxxers' 'freedom'

I understand a need for personal freedom. It makes no logic to say you are afraid of needles with your body covered with art. How do people not understand you can die with this virus? It does not disturb me so much if they want to die. I just don`t understand why they wish the taxpayer to pay $100,000 hospital bill for their freedom.
Public HealthBBC

How anti-vaxxers are living and loving in a Covid world

During the pandemic an international movement opposed to Covid-19 vaccines and restrictions has grown on social media, often muddled with conspiracy theories and dangerous falsehoods. Now some committed activists are pursuing a new direction - organising online dating, house shares and possibly even blood banks just for the unvaccinated. "I...
Advocacysecurityboulevard.com

COVID Anti-Vaxxers Make $$$ from Crowdfunding

People who spread garbage anti-vaccine myths on the internet—why do they do it? Turns out, for some of them, it’s actually a business. People like Morgan Kahmann (pictured). Some anti-vaxxers make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from crowdfunding, selling unproven supplements, or even e-books showing how to persuade...
Union City, NJNBC Philadelphia

Gov. Murphy to Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You Are the Ultimate Knuckleheads!'

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called out a group of anti-vaxxers while speaking at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Murphy was in Union City, New Jersey, to sign legislation that will provide housing eviction prevention and utility assistance for renters who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Before signing it, Murphy spoke to a crowd about the state’s ongoing fight against COVID.
Mobile, ALClarke County Democrat

Anti-vaxxers are freeloading off those responsibly vaccinated

From time to time I share info about my son, Kevin in Mobile. Unfortunately he has an inherited medical condition that greatly impairs his respiratory system. Consequently he has spent “high alert” for the last year regarding Covid-19. He went to great lengths to obtain a vaccination.. Now he is very perplexed at the attitude of his fellow citizens as […]
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage. It’s not only what Fox News talking...
Advocacyhealththoroughfare.com

Anti-Vaxxers and COVID Denialism Are Spreading and Can’t Be Ignored

There had always been sceptics about both the COVID vaccines and the disease in general. CNET speaks about these social phenomenons as they become more and more prevalent. People are scared that their freedoms are taken away. In Australia, for instance, half of the population is facing lockdown. Even so,...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
La Grande, OREast Oregonian

Letter: EOU has responsibility to safeguard health of students, staff

Tom Herrmann is a retired professor of physics at Eastern Oregon University. I was therefore surprised to read his decidedly unscientific letter regarding COVID-19 vaccination of students at EOU ("EOU should reevaluate requiring vaccination," July 24, 2021). He claimed: “There is no significant threat of death from COVID to healthy...
Public Healthtigernet.com

Why is that such a difficult question for anti-vaxxers?

I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I’m guessing it is the variant because I got Covid-19 last year???. The nurses told me that there is no way to show if it is a variant or the original Covid-19, so my question is this:. When Soywalker was saying that all the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy