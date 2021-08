Apple Arcade is set to get quite a few interesting games in the coming weeks and Apple has just revealed two more for the service in the form of Layton’s Mystery Journey+ () by Level-5 and MasterChef: Let’s Cook () by Tilting Point who brought Star Trek Legends to Apple Arcade. The former is joining the service as a part of App Store Greats while the latter is a brand new game for Apple Arcade. MasterChef: Let’s Cook is a fast-paced competitive cooking game. You play against others across the globe in various mini-games here to try and win over the MasterChef jury. MasterChef: Let’s Cook has you going through different episodes as your custom avatar taking on different dishes and mini-games. Each episode has its own theme and there are also upgrades and gear to unlock.