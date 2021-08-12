Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison; Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mercer and northeastern Harrison Counties through 545 AM CDT At 457 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Lamoni, or 11 miles south of Leon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Princeton, Mercer, Cainsville, Blythedale, Pleasanton and South Lineville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
