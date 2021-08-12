Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Decatur and southwestern Wayne Counties through 545 AM CDT At 457 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Lamoni, or 9 miles south of Leon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Wayne and southeastern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Davis City, Nine Eagles State Park, Pleasanton, Lineville, Clio, Allerton and South Lineville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 5 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH