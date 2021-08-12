Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Bourbon; Boyle; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Fayette; Garrard; Harrison; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Mercer; Nicholas; Russell; Scott; Woodford Elevated Heat Indices Expected Today The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to heat index values between 100-104 degrees. These elevated heat indices may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids...Stay in an air-conditioned room...Keep out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.alerts.weather.gov
