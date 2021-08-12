Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Ryan Ken’s Radical Comedy Is Just What We Need

By Taryn Finley
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bonjour, Beast!” Ryan Ken calls in the beginning of one of their viral TikTok videos set in the world of “Beauty and the Beast” after the beast is turned human. “Adam? Adam,” their character continues. “You should be patient with me, I’ve known you a long time as Beast. This is all very new.”

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Issa Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Black People#Tiktok#Huffpost#Twitter#Maskless#Lizzo#Malcolm Marie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Chicago, ILdistrictchronicles.com

What we need in first extended promo

As we wait for the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere next, let’s spend a moment talking about something else important: The first extended promo. Namely, what should be in it?. If we had it our way, this would be a minute-long preview with a lot of drama, action, and humor all thrown in there. We think these are best when they serve as a microcosm for the show as a whole. NBC and the producers are probably looking already at some of the footage they have, but for the sake of this article, let’s make some story-related suggestions. Remember: They don’t have to give away huge spoilers to get us psyched for what’s coming up!
MusicHuffingtonPost

Amber Ruffin Demonstrates Hilarious Variation On 'Name That Tune'

There’s more than one way to write a hit song, as talk show host Amber Ruffin demonstrated on her Peacock TV show this weekend. The comedian celebrated her first show with an audience by performing an improv game with sidekick Tarik Davis called “Name That Tune.”. The game is a...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Goes Ghoulish In 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer

All work and no play makes Finn Wittrock a dull boy in “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. As its title suggests, Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s grisly anthology series will be split into two parts, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” On Friday, FX unveiled the trailer for “Red Tide,” and it’s brimming with Stephen King vibes.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

'Dramarama' Star Nick Pugliese Is Ready For 'Queer Lenses On Everything' In Hollywood

Nick Pugliese believes Americans on both sides of the political aisle can learn a few things from the film “Dramarama.”. “Dramarama,” which opened in theaters last week and is also available for virtual viewing, stars Pugliese as Gene, a high school drama geek and an alter ego of sorts for the film’s writer-director, Jonathan Wysocki. The dramedy takes place in Escondido, California, a conservative-leaning town located about 31 miles north of San Diego, circa 1994.
Celebritiesyoursun.com

‘SNL’s Cecily Strong has launched ‘Schmigadoon’ and written a memoir, Now what?

During the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” in May, Cecily Strong climbed into a large clear cube marked “boxed wine” and belted Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” lowering herself triumphantly into a pool of red wine as the song crescendoed. She was playing Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, a frequent highlight of “Weekend Update,” sloshing her booze onto co-anchor Colin Jost while rat-a-tat-tating litanies of racist scorn. Strong, for nine seasons, had been “SNL’s” dependable, renewable energy source, the go-to cast member for all matters of outsized confidence masking outsized obliviousness. Think of her Melania Trump. Think of her Girl You Wished You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With. Still, a showstopper in a vat of vino — that played like somebody saying goodbye.
TV SeriesWBAL Radio

TV roundup: FX extends Ryan Murphy's 'American Story' series, renews 'What We Do in the Shadows'

As the fall TV season quickly approaches, FX has announced a slew of new programming. Here's a TV roundup:. Ryan Murphy will continue his American Story series at FX with two new spinoff limited series. American Sports Story will highlight a major event in the world of sports and the athlete at the center of it. The first installment will focus on former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd and later committed suicide in prison. American Love Story will chronicle the relationship of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette, while the fourth installment of American Crime Story is underway. Studio 54: American Crime Story follows Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, former owners of the raucous Studio 54 nightclub in NYC that was ultimately shut down when they were convicted of tax evasion.
Religionstudybreaks.com

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Radically Represents but Conventionally Entertains

Nida Manzoor’s Peacock sitcom follows five Muslim women and their punk rock band while advocating that ‘music is about representation.’. “We Are Lady Parts,” the British sitcom that was recently added to NBC’s Peacock, sits comfortably at an 80% audience score rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Surprisingly, audiences were less generous than critics, who rated the show 100% — perhaps with an overabundance of pro-representation enthusiasm.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Free Guy Reviews Are Live, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Ryan Reynolds Action Comedy

Ryan Reynolds’ next comedy is almost here. He stars as the titular Guy in Free Guy, an upcoming sci-fi action comedy from director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Big Fat Liar). The movie also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. In a video game called Free City, Guy is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a program developed by programmers Milly (Comer) and Keys (Keery) inserted into the game by the publisher Antoine (Waititi), Guy becomes aware that his world is a video game, and goes on a journey to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.
Video GamesBoston Herald

‘Free Guy’ a delightful action comedy that’s not just for gamers

Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston, AMC South Bay Center, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters. Elaborately mounted and designed, an action comedy with a big heart and unabashed sentimentality, “Free Guy” marks a departure for the Guy himself, Ryan Reynolds. Leaving his often raunchy “Deadpool” entries behind, Reynolds is Blue Shirt...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Do DAWs Do What We Need Them To? - Production Expert Podcast

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by by William Wittman and Damian Kearns to talk about DAWs in the broadest sense. Do they offer the tools we actually need?. William Wittman is a Grammy Award-winning Producer/Engineer/Musician/Songwriter based in New York whose credits include the multi-platinum debuts from Cyndi Lauper, Joan Osborne, the Hooters, and The Outfield. He’s a man of strong opinions. That’s why he’s such good value on the podcast!
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kevin Hart Reacts To Learning Don Cheadle's Age In Hilarious Exchange: 'Damn!'

Kevin Hart’s knee-jerk reaction to learning Don Cheadle’s age quickly became a viral moment on social media this week. The comedian interviewed Cheadle on his new Peacock Original talk show series, “Hart to Heart,” which premiered on the streaming service last week. During the episode, Hart and Cheadle engaged in a wide range of topics and at one point got into a discussion about generational wealth.
New York City, NYharrisondaily.com

Marc Maron, Bill Maher to headline New York Comedy Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Maron, Bill Maher, Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng, Colin Quinn and Nick Kroll will headline this year’s which returns for laughs after last year's event was canceled due to the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Alicia Silverstone Gets Christian Siriano in Bed to Recreate Clueless Scene

Watch: Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu. You'll be totally buggin' about Alicia Silverstone's latest Clueless reenactment!. In recent months, the 44-year-old has reprised her iconic role of Cher and recreated scenes from the 1995 cult teen movie in TikTok videos. In her latest clip, posted on Friday, Aug. 13, Alicia enlisted the help of her good friend, fashion designer Christian Siriano, 35, to play her character's crush, Christian, in a hilarious failed bedroom seduction scene.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.

Comments / 0

Community Policy