Ryan Ken’s Radical Comedy Is Just What We Need

As we wait for the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere next, let’s spend a moment talking about something else important: The first extended promo. Namely, what should be in it?. If we had it our way, this would be a minute-long preview with a lot of drama, action, and humor all thrown in there. We think these are best when they serve as a microcosm for the show as a whole. NBC and the producers are probably looking already at some of the footage they have, but for the sake of this article, let’s make some story-related suggestions. Remember: They don’t have to give away huge spoilers to get us psyched for what’s coming up!