Good morning, Bay Area. The United Nations Security Council is due to speak Monday for an emergency meeting on Afghanistan as chaos and violence reach Kabul's international airport amid the historic evacuation. Here in California, Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE: PCG) said it may have to preemptively shut off power to customers as soon as Tuesday in more than a dozen counties, including parts of Sonoma, Napa and Solano. Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfires burning across Northern California is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area for the fifth day in a row on Monday, so get your expectations in order. Now to local business.