Magic Mushroom Stores Are Open in Canada — But They're Still Illegal

Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
On a sparse stretch of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street, the Coca Leaf Cafe & Mushroom Dispensary stands out. The menus displayed on a sandwich board and in the shop’s front window boldly proclaim the store’s legally dubious offerings: microdoses and high doses of psilocybin, shroom kits, peyote, kratom (a herb native to Southeast Asia), and a variety of Bolivian coca leaf products—coca leaf is used to make cocaine. Inside, amid psychedelic paintings and drug war propaganda posters, the various drugs, some in plant form, others dried, sit in glass cases, while a barista stands behind a bar taking orders for coca leaf teas and CBD sandwiches.

