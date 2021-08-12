Magic Mushroom Stores Are Open in Canada — But They're Still Illegal

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Love a young professional couple, don’t we. We love a Young Professional Couple in the landlording world. It just works, as a dynamic, the Y.P.C., every step of it: they are Young, blinded by the intensity and newness and vitality of their love, and also they have never really lived outside of a flat-share with six other people before, so they are totally oblivious to, say, how much a monthly flat for two people should cost, how many windows a flat might need, how much mould it’s fine or not fine to live with, things like that. And they are Professional, because we hate those without jobs, don’t we (even though the maximum ceiling of the local council’s universal credit system often dictates rent costs in the surrounding postcode), because those without jobs don’t deserve the high level of service we landlords provide, so we love a couple of young people with jobs, Professional jobs, good old-fashioned salaried jobs with bosses we can call up and double-check their salary with. And then Couple, the masterful flourish at the end, because they balance each other out when they are like that, don’t they, yin and yang, she’ll do the bills probably, she’ll remind him to pay rent and not lean his bike in the hallway so it scratches up all the wallpaper, he’ll earn more because he’s a bloke, and then because they are only paying half each we can amp the rent up a bit. There is nothing landlords love more than a Young Professional Couple. They are what we get into this business for. The dream.