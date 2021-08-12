Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Sunak’s tax giveaway fails to spur a speedy economic recovery

By Phillip Inman
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPNPj_0bPOb7Ba00
Double-decker buses drive through London's financial district Photograph: xavierarnau/Getty Images

If Rishi Sunak hoped his massive tax giveaway in the spring budget to spur business investment would have quick results, the figures for the UK’s national income (GDP) in the second quarter will have proved to be a disappointment.

The amount businesses spent on new kit for the office and machinery for the factory inched higher by 2.4%, but the rise left overall spending on investment 15.3% below pre-pandemic levels.

A lack of business investment was Britain’s achilles heel after the 2008 financial crash , when most of the nation’s growth relied on consumers spending every penny they earned and more. The uncertainty created by the EU referendum and more than four years of debate about how – or even whether – to leave the trade bloc prolonged the agony.

In the budget, the chancellor told businesses they would get £1.30 off their tax bills for every £1 spent over the next two years if the money was dedicated to buying new stuff. It seems that a general nervousness about the future means this particular policy has not got off to a flying start.

The manufacturing industry nudged forward in June, though it registered only a 0.2% increase to leave factories 2.3% short of pre-pandemic levels of output. Construction firms went backwards for the third consecutive month and, most worrying of all, Britain’s trade with the rest of the world suffered a setback.

This left the services industry to generate much of the 1% increase in GDP during June and 4.8% boost to GDP over the second quarter. Increases in advertising, eating out and a degree of normality in the health service, which began to open up to the public for non-Covid-19 consultations after more than a year of restrictions, helped to lift the services sector, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Worries about the ability of manufacturers and construction firms to produce stronger levels of output as the year rolls on are most likely misplaced. They are both experiencing shortages of materials and skilled staff that are likely to ease over the next few months, even if the struggle to replace eastern European workers in the construction industry persists for many years to come.

However, almost a third of the UK’s GDP is linked to trade and that is suffering badly, with little clarity over when and how it will fully recover. The level of GDP remains 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels, and to recover without the age-old reliance on consumer spending, exports need to rocket.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

According to the ONS, while imports and exports of goods to the EU in May and June were above levels recorded at the end of last year, showing a recovery from leaving the single market and customs union, the value of goods exports in June was £14bn compared with about £17bn in 2019. Worse, the upwards trend reversed. Total exports fell 1.5% to £48.7bn in June and goods shipments declined 3.6%.

Trade with the rest of the world was in an even more parlous state. Goods exports to everywhere outside the EU were consistently £2bn above the level of exports to the EU in 2019. Now they are below EU levels.

Brexiters argue that a comparison with the final months of 2020, when the UK was still in the EU customs union, remain valid. But the ONS charts reveal trade dipped in October, November and December 2020 as Boris Johnson wrangled with his own party over how to leave the EU. Unsurprisingly, the biggest increase in trade can be traced from this period.

Likewise, comparisons with February 2020 present a false picture. While it might be used more broadly as the benchmark by the ONS to measure the extent of the bounce back in GDP from pre-pandemic levels, trade was already sliding in January and February 2020 as China, South Korea and much of Asia began to shut down their economies.

So the pandemic was already compounding Brexit uncertainty in the first two months of last year, to leave trade levels artiifially low.

Interestingly, in that time France has slipped from being the UK’s fourth largest trading partner to fifth largest behind the Netherlands. According to government figures , in the year to March, trade with France fell by almost a quarter.

It means the recovery has some way to go.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economic Recovery#Gdp#Uk#Xavierarnau Getty#Eu#Eastern European#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Ons#Customs Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

The ‘double standard’ behind Centrelink’s jobkeeper debt recovery

More than 11,000 jobkeeper recipients have received debt letters from the Australian government asking them to pay back welfare payments they received during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, the Coalition is resisting calls to claw back money from businesses that got the wage subsidy and then made a profit. Laura Murphy-Oates...
BusinessSun-Journal

China’s faltering economic recovery adds to global growth risks

China’s economy slowed more than expected in July, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence. Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced toward the end of the month to contain fresh...
RetailFXStreet.com

UK unemployment and US Retail Sales in focus

European markets got off to a rocky start to the week yesterday, weighed down by concerns over a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy. With Chinese authorities seemingly intent on pursuing a zero Covid strategy there is increasing scepticism that subsequent economic data will be any better in the coming months.
Marketswibqam.com

UK payrolls move closer to pre-pandemic level – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics said 28.9 million people were now on company...
EconomyFXStreet.com

When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

Early Tuesday, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the July month Claimant Count figures together with the Unemployment Rate in the three months to May at 06:00 AM GMT. Although the UK government praises the unlock decision, a divide among the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers and...
Posted by
WRAL News

Japan ekes out economic growth in recovery from pandemic

TOKYO — Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the last quarter, raising hopes for a gradual recovery from the painful impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office reported Monday seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, grew 0.3% in April-June, marking a reversal from the 0.9% contraction in the previous quarter for the world’s third-largest economy.
BusinessTelegraph

Free-spending Johnson faces economic disaster if he sacks Sunak

In 1919, the celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes wrote a scathing assessment of the Versailles Peace Treaty, entitled “The Economic Consequences of the Peace”. It was such a sensation that a few years later, when he came to write an excoriating attack on the policy of the then Chancellor Winston Churchill for taking the pound back to the Gold Standard at the old pre-war parity, he echoed the title. His polemic was called “The Economic Consequences of Mr Churchill”.
RetailTelegraph

Live Job vacancies hit record 1m as economy recovers - live updates

Job vacancies hit record high in July as unemployment rate declines. US markets shrugged off early weakness as bargain hunters stepped up purchases. Matthew Lynn: Sturgeon’s flirtation with the Greens is economic vandalism. More than 1m job vacancies were available last month, the highest level on record and more than...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Japan Q2 economy expands 1.3% year on year on higher exports

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.3% in the second quarter, supported by increased private consumption and exports, preliminary government data showed on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country's economy grew by 0.3%, Japan's Cabinet Office said in a statement. Private consumption rose by 0.8% in...
RetailShareCast

Week ahead: China activity data, UK employment in focus

Financial markets' focus over the coming week will likely shift to Asia, where a barrage of activity indicators referencing the month of July are due out in the People's Republic of China. In particular, investors will be keen to assess to what extent the Delta variant of Covid-19 is worsening...
EconomyFXStreet.com

UK jobless rate unexpectedly drops to 4.7% in June, GBP/USD uninspired

UK claimant count change arrived at -7.8K in July. The unemployment rate in the UK dropped to 4.7% in June. The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 7.4% YoY vs. 7.4% expected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate surprised markets to the upside, by arriving at 4.7% in June vs. the previous 4.8% and 4.8% expected while the claimant count change showed a small drop last month.
EconomyShropshire Star

UK worker numbers rise further despite furlough support winding down

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July. UK worker numbers have rebounded further in July as the labour market recovery continued despite the initial winding down of the furlough scheme, according to official figures. The...
MarketsTelegraph

FTSE falls 1pc as China slowdown spooks investors

Ben Marlow: Defence sector sell-off is the final nail in the coffin for UK foreign policy. The FTSE 100 has dropped 1pc, after new data out of China showed the world's second-largest economy stuttered in the face of resurgent Covid cases, global shortages and severe flooding in July. Industrial production...

Comments / 0

Community Policy