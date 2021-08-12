Inspired By 'The Decameron,' These Poems Are A Modern Pandemic Time Capsule

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This summer’s best film was conceived nearly seven centuries ago. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is an epic Middle English poem from the 14th century, written by an unknown author. It follows Sir Gawain (played here by Dev Patel), a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table, who accepts the challenge of the mysterious Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), who arrives at the court on New Year’s Day (Christmas in this adaptation). The Knight allows Gawain to land one blow on him, on the condition that he return the blow in kind in exactly one year. Thinking he has outwitted the outsider, Gawain decapitates him … only for the being to pick up his head and remind him of the game’s rules as he rides off. One year later, Gawain embarks on a quest to meet the Green Knight again, knowing the only honorable move is to hold up his end of the bargain, even if it means certain death.