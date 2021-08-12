Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok plans to go public in Hong Kong in defiance of China's government

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting people familiar with the company's projects, The Financial Times reported that ByteDance could debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange later this year or early 2022. This "despite a growing regulatory assault targeting companies Chinese technology ”, exposes the British media. It may interest you: We explain why not...

Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Week

Chinese state media sends 'ominous' warning to Taiwan after U.S.'s Afghanistan exit

In an editorial from The Global Times, the Chinese state media outlet sent what appears to be an 'ominous' message to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, amid concerns that Beijing may one day launch an invasion of the island. The gist of the message? That the outcome in Afghanistan shows that the U.S., Taiwan's closest and most powerful ally, won't be around to help when the island needs it most.
IndiaPosted by
WGN TV

Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on...
Celebrities740thefan.com

China state media calls for cleanup of online fan behaviour

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Irrational and undesirable online fan behaviour in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said on Tuesday. “Following stars is a personal choice, but it should not cross bottom lines and...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

China's regulatory crackdown sends investors scurrying

Investors are reevaluating their appetite for China-related bets following a pickup in Beijing's regulatory actions. Catch up quick: Chinese regulators have made their way into a broad spectrum of domestic industries. That includes moves that limit business growth, like banning DiDi’s app or prohibiting tutoring companies from teaching specific curriculum, as well as increasing scrutiny of online insurance companies and fintechs.
Internet101 WIXX

China issues draft rules banning unfair competition in the internet sector

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data, the latest move in a crackdown on the country’s powerful tech companies. According to a document published on China’s State Administration for...
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Canada’s Conservatives Want China to Be a Big Issue in This Election

Last Tuesday, the morning after a Chinese court upheld a death sentence against Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of smuggling over 200 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2018, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole ticked off a laundry list of political grievances against China. Schellenberg’s case was front and centre. “The denial...
Coronavirushawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Hong Kong Losing Population

As authorities in Hong Kong crack down on political dissent, more people are leaving. After 15 years of growth, the population of the city has fallen for the third consecutive six-month period — and the pace of departures is picking up. According to figures released by the government late last...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

China Didi improves driver pay transparency

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Chinese company Didi Global Inc said on Monday it will provide its drivers in various Chinese cities with more details on the fares they receive, the ridesharing giant’s first major move after state media They will accuse you of unfairly paying drivers. Didi said drivers...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Gensler Warns of Chinese Company Risks Following SEC Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning on Monday about the risks of investing in Chinese companies. Gensler said in a video message that there is a lot that American investors don’t know about some Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. His remarks come just weeks after the regulator halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures.
EntertainmentBillboard

Tencent Music Reports Strong Quarter Before Regulator Crackdown

While Chinese regulators were placing strict control upon the country’s tech sector this spring, its local music streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment improved revenue and subscriber numbers substantially. In the period from April 1 to June 30, the parent company to steaming services QQ, Kuguo and Kuwo saw music revenues climb 32.8% to 1.79 billion RMB ($277 million) and subscribers jump 40.6% to 66.2 million, compared to the prior quarter, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report released Monday (Aug. 16). For a company with a 77% market share in the country, it’s a testament to the rapid pace of growth in China’s hot music market. (That’s far greater gains on both accounts, in percentage terms, than Spotify achieved in same time span -- 17% and 19.6%, respectively -- for example.) TME’s total revenue, which includes social entertainment, grew 15.5% to 8.01 billion RMB ($1.24 billion).
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Tencent Music Changes Focus After Regulatory Slap, Profits Drop

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment is to adjust its business model after being hit with regulatory penalties and seeing its share tumble to record lows. It will downplay music streaming and control of exclusive content and instead emphasize related services such as karaoke and social entertainment. The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but remains controlled by China’s Tencent, released its quarterly results for the three months to June on Tuesday (Monday evening in New York). They showed a 16% increase in revenue to RMB8.01 billion ($1.24 billion) and profits reduced from RMB943 million to RMB871 million. In a...

