Hometown Pride Bringing Arts, Beautification Efforts to Community

With beautification and art projects taking place throughout the various communities of Warren County, not only are the short-term benefits considered by groups such as Hometown Pride, but the long-term gains are looked at when putting effort into programs and arts. Lorin Ditzler with Hometown Pride tells KNIA News with the influx of murals, designs, town clean up efforts, and ways to embrace the histories of towns underway in the area, it will have continued benefits down the road.