State of Iowa Holds Appeal Hearing Regarding Streetscape Funding

The State of Iowa held a hearing regarding an appeal by Indianola residents regarding funding of the Streetscape Project using Local Option Sales Tax funds to meet the lone bids number. Representatives from the State Appeal Board held the hearing, which was an informal legal process to fact-find for the Appeal Board, with Attorney Alan Ostergren and former Indianola Mayor Kelly Shaw spoke for the petitioners, with City Attorney Doug Fulton and City Councilman John Parker speaking on behalf of the city, with several individuals speaking both for and against the city using Local Option Sales Tax funds.