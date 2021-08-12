Vintage Hills Night Out Next Week

The annual Vintage Hills Night Out will take place next week, providing the community an opportunity to meet with and honor local first responders. The Indianola Police and Fire Departments along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be on location, along with a free dinner, ice cream, yard games, and music. The Vintage Hills Night Out will take place on Tuesday, August 17th from 5-7pm at 604 E Hillcrest Ave. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music.