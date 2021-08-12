David Gravel Wins Night 1 Of The Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals

David Gravel is on a bit of a roll at the Knoxville Raceway. After winning Sunday’s Capitani Classic, he made a late race pass on Justin Henderson and took the checkered flag on qualifying night one of the 60th Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals on Wednesday. Last week’s 360 Nationals Winner Gio Scelzi was 2nd and Donny Schatz claimed his second podium in as many races at Knoxville with a 3rd place. Scelzi currently leads the points. Tonight the second half of the entrants will run on qualifying night two and after tonight’s racing the top 16 in points will be locked into the first eight rows of Saturday championship feature. Live coverage can be heard on 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA with Live Track Side at 5:00, followed by Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation at 6:00, and then Race Nights Live at 7:00.